Having a daily breathing exercise in your life gives you a sense of empowerment and freedom — freedom to feel happy inside while feeling in charge of your life by using your breath. Deep breathing while waking up or doing your chores really helps to let things go to start your day fresh.
Mindfulness basically saved me from going cuckoo bears in very stressful moments in my life. For example, as I am writing this article I am noticing the air coming into my nose and expanding my belly, and on the exhale I feel the air moving out of my body. This focus on the breath even for a minute makes me feel happy and helps me manage my emotions, so I can stay calm and centered and feel empowered in my life.
Today I would like to share a meditation with you where you take three minutes of your day and give that time to yourself as a daily breathing exercise to inspire you to feel empowered and free in your life. So here it goes: Find a comfortable spot to sit and close your eyes. Feel the air moving in and out of your body, giving you positive fuel for your day. Do this for a minute. Next breathe in and say to yourself: “I feel inspired,” breathing out: “I am free.” Breathe in: “I feel free when I follow my breath and go within.” Breathe out: “I feel empowered to create my best life.”
Repeat this for another minute. Next, just notice the beautiful air coming in and out of your amazing body for another minute. Let this breathing exercise be fun for you so you feel free and empowered.
Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman helps people incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives. For more information, visit www.ditteke-