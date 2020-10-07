To balance yourself as a human being it is important to consider all three aspects of yourself: your body, your spiritual self and your soul.
The first aspect, the body, is the most dense part of ourselves and can be balanced by eating healthy foods and exercising. So eat fresh organic veggies and fruits, and if you eat meat, buy it from farmers who treat the animals with respect.
Also, exercise keeps the body healthy. This could be practicing yoga, walking in nature, running — you pick what works best for your body.
The second aspect of yourself is the spiritual part. To balance this we need to understand ourselves mentally: What are your thoughts?
Mindfulness helps you to notice your thoughts and move them into a higher vibration by focusing on your breath and staying in the present moment.
The third part is the soul. This relates to balancing our emotions. Mindfulness helps us to notice those emotions, feel them, release them, say thanks and redirect the focus to a more positive emotion.
So, when looking into ourselves, we can notice that two aspects of ourselves are invisible — in other words, these are the energetic parts of the human being. We can’t see emotions, nor can we see our thoughts. One of the ways your soul and spiritual aspect of yourself are brought into balance is by focusing on your breath. Breathing correctly and mindfully is what’s super important, so know this and be mindful of your breath.
Take a deep breath in and out. Relax and sit in a comfortable position. Now breathe in five counts, hold your breath for five counts, and then breathe out for five counts. Keep doing this until you feel more peaceful within. After five to eight minutes of breathing, say to yourself, “I am.” Do this three times.
Enjoy balancing yourself with movement and breath so you can stay healthy, happy and feel connected.
Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman has been helping people to incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives so they feel happier and more peaceful. A former model and actress, she writes, teaches and speaks about mindfulness to adults and children. Visit her blog at www.dittekeyogablog.wordpress.com.