Since I have a daily mindfulness practice I feel a lot lighter and happier. Wherever I go or teach, I follow my breath, even if it’s just for a minute.
For example, the other day I went to the supermarket and while in line I stopped for a moment and noticed my exhaling and inhaling for a couple of minutes. Soon after, my mind started thinking grateful thoughts, such as, ”Isn’t it amazing how you can buy all these different vegetables from all over the USA and South America in one big place? That’s so helpful and great.”
While driving to work, I took a deep breath and noticed how beautiful the trees were — all the new leaves were bright green and full of life. I was happy they were there to clean our air and give us this scenic beauty. I rolled down my window to smell the crisp air and felt thankful for my car that has been driving me from location to location.
While cooking, rather than rushing I took the time to smell all the different spices as I was preparing my dinner. I noticed all the delicious veggies and fruits on the kitchen table. I was thankful to know the farmers who harvested them for me and grateful to have organic food on the table for my family.
Simply by being mindful you can be thankful for a lot of things in your daily life.