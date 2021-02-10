Feelings, energy, vibes — whatever you want to call it, we have it within us and it’s all around us. How can I explain this?
Well, for example, we feel a healthy vibe at work when people are supportive and helpful — or a negative, disturbing vibe when people are depressed and unhelpful.
Or, have you ever walked into a place that’s supposed to be amazing, yet you feel awkward and want to get the heck out? I’ve experienced being in the hottest clubs in LA and Miami, full of celebrities, and I should have felt great; however, all I wanted to do is get out of there and go home.
Funny, right? Maybe not, when you understand energy.
What I was doing is called connecting with an energy or vibe in that place. Another example is when you have a conversation with someone and you feel exhausted afterwards, versus having a conversation with someone and feeling inspired. One person is draining you and taking your energy, while the other is giving and exchanging a positive vibe with you. We have energy within us, and it’s all around us.
This is real — we are not imagining this. It’s in the Earth, in homes, in hospitals, in skyscrapers and in you. Why is this helpful to know? Because you can listen to the energy and let it guide you. In my younger years I did not understand this, but now I am all for it. As you gain more experience with recognizing the vibes within and around you, you can move away from the bad ones and surround yourself with the good ones. When you have a good vibe and you feel good, then you can also make better decisions for yourself.
So go out today, recognize the energies and let them guide you. Let me know how you do!