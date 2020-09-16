Here’s a thought for you: To create peace on Earth we need to create inner peace within ourselves and clear our negative thinking. How? Let me introduce you to a meditation to balance the negative mind.
This meditation clears the subconscious of unwanted negative or fearful thoughts and creates a field of calmness around you. So find a comfortable position to sit in. Start to notice your breath and take a deep breath in and out. Close your eyes for just a moment and say to yourself three times, ”I am safe, I am love, I am peace.”
Next, make a cup with your two hands, palms facing up, and the right hand on top of the left, the fingers crossed over each other. Put this cup at your heart level. Relax your elbows, your jaws and your shoulders, and keep your eyes slightly open looking at your cup. Inhale deeply through the nose and exhale in a focused stream through rounded lips. Notice the air moving into your cup as you exhale.
Let any thought that is negative or constantly distracting you come into your mind as you breathe. Feel it and breathe this negative thought in, next exhale it out through your rounded lips and release it into your cup. Do this until you feel your cup is full of all your negative thoughts and then throw it over your shoulders behind you to release all your negative thinking.
Keep doing this — don’t worry how many cups it is, and don’t judge yourself, it is what it is — and then relax your hands down. Be still and breath and notice your straight posture after releasing all your negative thoughts. Feel yourself relax and feel good about your day.
So next time you feel angry, judgmental or fearful, do this meditation to balance out your negative thinking so we can all create peace on Earth and become part of the solution. I suggest doing this meditation for 40 days as part of your daily mindfulness practice.