When I used my dishwasher the other day I started wondering, “Do I ever need to clean the dishwasher itself? And how often?”
I am very happy that my dishwasher does so much hard work for me and saves me time, but I probably need to clean it as well. So I took a deep breath in and out and started looking around inside the dishwasher. After watching a YouTube video I knew where to look. I started twisting out a cylindrical little thing on the bottom and removed the plate underneath it as well.
I was so glad that I had rubber gloves on — because it was disgusting. White slime came running down on all sides. One breath at a time I calmly cleaned it all in the sink with hot water and soap and a handy brush ...
Breathe in: “Oh my goodness this is messy, I am glad I decided to this.” Breath out: “I like being organized.” Breathe in: “As the yucky stuff is being removed it’s revealing the nice stainless steel.” Breathe out: “I am so happy to have running water and soap to clean.” Breath in: “I feel happier now that my dishwasher is clean.” Breath out: “Maintaining my dishwasher feels good. I am thankful for my clean dishwasher.”