Reconnecting your modern life with nature by eating locally produced food is essential right now. It will keep you grounded and centered. And it is also important for your mental, physical and spiritual health.
Why is that? Remember that you are an energetic being and that everything around you has an energy. The local farmers take good care of the plants, veggies and fruits they are growing and really have a love for farming — plus the produce is mostly organic. And let’s not forget our local maple syrup and honey as well!
That positive energy from our farmers and beekeepers goes into your local veggies and fruits — and thereby into your body, so it’s healthier for you, versus getting your groceries from conventionally produced food that’s handled with machines and GMO seeds, which have less positive energy.
So get to know your farmers and, as you’re about to eat your delicious food, take a moment and breathe and imagine the sun shining on your fruit; imagine the rain that helped the plant grow and feel gratitude within your heart; and imagine the farmers who harvested the food from the rich soil for you. Notice how you feel as you are eating the food. Take a breath in and out. Be in the moment as you are eating your food.
This local connection can be increased by buying your food locally and getting to know the farmers personally. Plus it is always nice to support your local farmers.