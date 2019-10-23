Take a deep breath in and out.
Notice the airflow through your nose and all the way back out. Think for a moment of all the things your thankful for — being a mother and having a healthy family, enjoying the sunny weather outside, having a job, enjoying your children in the weekend, doing a sport you love, working out, eating a homemade meal, enjoying the forest, smelling the flowers.
In our society we sometimes feel we always need to have more. When I look at all the commercials in between the television shows I often feel overwhelmed. I feel they mostly focus on toys, drugs, perfumes (luxury items) and fast food. Thoughts like: “If I only had that perfume on then he would like me,” “If I had that toy then the kids in class would accept me,” “I have no time to ever cook, I suck at it, I am just going to go to Burger King.”
When you practice mindfulness these self-destructive voices in your head become more quiet. Thoughts like” ”I am perfect the way I am, I am unique,” “My personality is infectious,” “I don’t need new toys to impress others,” “I can cook a nurturing meal if I want to,” “I plan my time efficiently,” “I am healthy, exercise makes me feel alive.”
With mindfulness you start feeling you are enough — that you’re doing the best you can in your circumstances. So let’s focus on that for a moment. Take a deep breath in and out. Feel the air coming in through your nose into your lungs and expanding your belly. As you breathe out, feel the air moving out of your belly, deflating it and moving out of your lungs and nose. Keep following your breath, breathing in and out. You are now in the moment with your breath.
Say to yourself, “I am enough, I am healthy, I am beautiful.” Repeat as many times as you like until you feel a sense of inner calmness. Really feel your inner glow and abundance and enjoy your daily mindfulness practice.
Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman writes from Keene. She has been helping people to incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives, so that they feel happier and more peaceful. A former model and actress, she writes, teaches and speaks about mindfulness to adults and children. Visit her blog at www.dittekeyogablog.wordpress.com.