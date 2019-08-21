Do you love being in the garden? It’s been said that playing with dirt is very healthy for children, but I would like to extend that notion to adults as well.
I find it very therapeutic to plant my herbs and create a batch of healthy soil around them. When planting your plants mindfully it really adds a whole new dimension to gardening. As I plant my herbs I touch them and feel the stringy little roots on the bottom of the plant and admire its cute little leaves. As I touch it I feel the intense need to smell the fragrance of the plant. Rosemary for example smells amazing.
I open a little spot in my garden in which to place the herb, I put some dirt on the roots and let it get used to the new soil around it. I feel more and more peaceful within as I notice each action I take when planting my herb. I breathe in and I breathe out, and I focus on those breaths. I am in the moment with my gardening.
Then it comes to my mind how amazing it is that this little plant came into existence from one little seed. The seed literally pushed its way out of the dirt to enjoy the sun and water and it even lets me cut little leaves off so I can use it for my cooking.
As I continue to breathe mindfully I feel this immense sense of gratitude increasing in my heart area. I feel more at one with nature and connect to my inner stillness. Enjoy your garden today and using mindfulness to create inner peace.
Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman writes from Keene. She has been helping people to incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives, so that they feel happier and more peaceful. A former model and actress, she writes, teaches and speaks about mindfulness to adults and children. Visit her blog at www.dittekeyogablog.wordpress.com.