I just baked some blueberry scones. I am not much of a baker, but in the winter I like to experiment with different recipes. The problem is, baking is so precise and I like to add my own stuff, which is great with cooking meals but not so great with baking. But sometimes it turns out quite fantastic.
For example, yesterday I baked some blueberry scones and thought, “Wouldn’t it be nice to add some lemon zest and lemon oil?” It just felt right, so I did. I got the flour and mixed it with six tablespoons of butter by hand. That’s kinda fun and messy but, breathing in and out, I felt creative and added my lemon zest and oil. That smell was so strong but very refreshing and clean-smelling: Something sweet with something tangy makes the perfect mix.
Next, I added an egg and some milk and now the dough became more slimy — even more fun, I thought. I am a slime-eating monster who loves blueberries and lemon covered in slime ha ha ha. Now the dough was ready to be formed into a triangle and into the oven it went. After 15 minutes I enjoyed delicious blueberry lemon scones.
Breathing in, “I feel happy.” Breathing out, “This tastes yummy.” Breathing in, “I am creative.” Breathing out, “I feel the joy within me.”
Enjoy baking!