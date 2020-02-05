Mindfulness is about being present. If you’re not present and in the moment you are either worrying about the future or regretting things of the past. These negative thoughts and feelings in your mind start filling your head with more and more fears and consequently the feeling of being disconnected. This causes a human being suffering.
So how can we focus to stay in the present moment? First, recognize where you are at, emotionally. Are you in the moment or not? Next, start to follow the inflow and outflow of your breath. Take a deep breath in and out, relax and get in control of your mind so your thoughts are no longer hijacking you. Settle your intentions on your breath. With each inhale mentally say to yourself, “I am breathing in,” and with each exhale mentally say to yourself, “I am breathing out.”
Keep going until you feel calmer. If your mind gets distracted, that’s normal. Just refocus, let go and redirect your mind back on your breathing. Have fun implementing your daily mindfulness practice.