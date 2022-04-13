Do you need a stillness sanctuary to be still? Obviously if you’re in a wonderful place, such as a river and a Bodhi tree, a beautiful resort on the ocean or a spa, it’s a lot easier to create a stillness sanctuary for yourself.
However we can’t always do that. In our day-to-day lives this might not be a realistic situation. We’re either on a subway in New York City, working in a tall gray building, grocery shopping or driving in the car with two loud kids and a dog — you get the point.
But there’s a trick to creating your stillness sanctuary anywhere, and here are the steps.
First, find something around you that you enjoy looking at — just focus on this one object. This could be a family picture, a candle, a tree that you see, a piece of fruit, your children, a flower on the table, a pillow or a bracelet that you’re wearing.
Second, notice all the details — the colors, how it feels, smells, etc. Is it soft or hard? Does it have a perfume smell or does it not smell at all? What does it remind you of? Take a moment and notice the elements that make it unique.
Third, how did it come to be? Did someone make it, or did it grow from a seed? There’s a journey for everything and things take time to make. Be thankful for the journey that your object took and that it’s with you right now in this moment.
Fourth, breathe. Take a deep breath in and out. Notice the air moving in and out of your body. Be in the present with your object.
Fifth, notice. Notice how the peaceful feeling enters your mind and body as you are present with something you enjoy looking at.
This all takes but three minutes! This is how you find your stillness place, no matter where you are or what’s going on around you.