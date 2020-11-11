Every autumn I always decorate the house with pumpkins. They look so pretty, and I love the bright orange colors.
So the other day I was looking at my pumpkin and came up with this meditation: Take a deep breath in and out and look at your pumpkin. Remember the pumpkin in your garden, all covered in leaves. Look at the beautiful orange colors, the grooves in the skin and the top of the pumpkin vine.
I grab my pumpkin and touch the skin — it feels so strong and cold. I touch the rough dried vine part on the top and take a deep breath in and out. I put the pumpkin back and admire its presence in my home. I breathe in and I see a pumpkin. I breathe out and I feel joy. I breathe in and I touch a pumpkin. I breathe out and I feel calm.
Breathing in and breathing out, I relax more and more thinking of all the wonderful pumpkins around me.