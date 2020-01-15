I love watching the snow come down from the sky, turning the whole neighborhood into a beautiful white landscape.
It’s amazing how these little snowflakes can create such a change of scenery around you. Here’s a great mindfulness meditation you can do while watching the snow fall.
Take a deep breath in and out. Notice how the snowflakes fall, one by one, from the sky down onto the Earth, creating layers of white snow all around you. Each snowflake is unique and beautiful. Hold your hand out and feel the coolness of the snowflake touch your hand. Notice the smell of a snowflake — or does a snowflake even have a smell? Do you hear any noises around you? I know a bunch of snowflakes on the roof falling down creates a big “Ploof!” or “Shuff!” noise.
Keep using all your senses with the snowflakes. You are now mindful with the snowflakes around you. Breath in ... “I am watching the snow” ... breath out ... “I feel relaxed.” Enjoy!