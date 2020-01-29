We all wash our hands on a daily basis. It’s part of our routine before eating lunch or dinner and after you go to the bathroom.
Taking the time to follow your breath while washing your hands is a perfect moment to bring more balance and peacefulness into your mind and body throughout your day.
As you are washing your hands notice the temperature of the water on your hands, how does it feel to have moving water swish through your fingers and onto the palms of your hands.
How does it feel when mixing in the soap and seeing the bubbles float around on your hands as you move away all the dirt and notice your hands getting cleaner by the second.
Rinsing all the soap off and noticing the fragrance of the soap linger as you now smell your clean, fresh hands. Feeling a moment of gratitude that you now have clean hands. Taking a breath in and out, noticing the air flow moving in through the nose and out.
Breathing in, I am grateful for water; breathing out, I feel fresh and clean.