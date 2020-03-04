The other day I was waiting in line to get some gas at the gas station. It was quite busy and it seemed like the customer in front of me was taking an extra-long time to fill his gas tank. I started to get frustrated about the length of time it took him to fill up his gas tank. I had thoughts like, “How big is his gas tank, double the size of mine? What on Earth is going on here? What a ‘Looney Toon’!”
My thoughts kept on becoming more and more negative. When I noticed this I knew the only way to move to a more peaceful state was by following my breath. So first, I started breathing in and out for a couple of minutes. I kept on following my breath until I noticed the anxiety and stress slowly leaving my body. It took about three minutes for me — however, this is different for each person.
Next, I noticed my state of mind change to a more positive place. I had thoughts like, “I am glad I have a car that can drive. I am thankful I have money to fill my gas tank. I am grateful my car takes me to the places I need to go.” Next it was my turn to get gas and I thought, “I am happy I had the time to meditate and notice my inner thoughts become calmer.”
So next time you feel stress in your body and mind, breathe, notice your thoughts, be at peace with the present moment, and your body, too, will relax more and more. Have fun incorporating a daily mindfulness practice in your life!