A seventh person in New Hampshire has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease, triggering a one-day closure of the Manchester branch of the DMV, state health officials announced late Friday night.
The woman from Rockingham County was at the DMV at 377 South Willow St. on Monday, March 2, through Thursday, March 5, as well as on Tuesday, March 10, according to a news release from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. On all of these days, she was there from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Anyone who was there during these times should monitor themselves for fever or respiratory problems, according to the release.
And anyone who is showing symptoms after being there at those times "should stay home, limit their contact with others, and immediately contact their healthcare provider," the release says.
People with symptoms of the novel coronavirus disease who do not have a health care provider are advised to contact the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services at 271-4496.
The Manchester DMV will be closed on Saturday for "enhanced cleaning" and so that the state health department can continue its investigation into who had close contact with the woman before she began to isolate herself.
All of New Hampshire's known coronavirus cases are in people from Rockingham and Grafton counties. Most of the positive test results are awaiting confirmation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Health officials advise people to help protect themselves and others by taking basic precautions — hunkering down at home when feeling ill; shielding your mouth and nose when sneezing and coughing; washing hands often; staying farther than six feet from someone who is ill; not sharing utensils, drinks or smoking and vaping devices; and regularly disinfecting surfaces that are touched.
Residents with questions about the coronavirus can call the state’s hotline at 2-1-1.