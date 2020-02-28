The Keene Serenity Center has hired a new executive director, after running for just over two months without one.
Kathy Mota, 38, took over the position Monday. Her predecessor, Jocelyn Goldblatt, resigned suddenly in late December, telling the center’s board of directors she wanted to spend more time with her family. She had been the center’s director since the fall of 2018.
Mota moved to Keene with her husband, Marco, and three daughters two years ago, after living in Salem and working at Phoenix House Dublin as a counselor assistant.
Phoenix House is a not-for-profit behavioral health provider that specializes in the treatment and prevention of substance-use and mental-health disorders.
After Mota’s move, she worked as a housing-first advocate at the Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention, focusing on securing and maintaining affordable housing for victims of domestic and sexual abuse.
But with a bachelor’s in psychology focused on addictions from Southern New Hampshire University, Mota said she wanted to get back into recovery work.
“The substance-use field has always been a passion of mine,” she said, “... and I have seen my own friends and family battle this disease.”
The Keene Serenity Center, opened in 2013, is a local recovery community that offers treatment referrals, recovery coaches and support groups. The nonprofit organization at 34 Mechanic St. serves about 150 people annually.
One of Mota’s first projects in her new role is overseeing a quarterly “baby shower” at the center for mothers in recovery, with the first one slated for March 20.
“Financially speaking, having a baby is hard, and sometimes people don’t have access to the items they need to provide for their families,” she said.
Families can take any community-donated items during the event, as well as talk to local organizations about how to raise a healthy child, she added.
Aside from those events, Mota said her main goal at this point is to home in on the center’s eight values, which include ending the stigma surrounding substance-use disorder and promoting community engagement.
The Serenity Center, at 34 Mechanic St., is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information is available from the center’s main line at 283-5015.