Three more residents of Cheshire County have tested positive for COVID-19, including Keene’s first case, as New Hampshire’s total of known cases rose to 415 and the state announced its fourth confirmed death caused by the disease.
The death was of a Sullivan County woman older than 60 who had underlying medical conditions, according to a news release Wednesday night from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. The release did not name her town or city of residence.
A total of seven people in six Cheshire County communities have now tested positive for the contagious respiratory illness, according to the state health department. Because of the way the state reports results, it is not clear where all three new cases live. But Keene and Chesterfield each had at least one.
Though this marks the first positive test for a resident of the Elm City, at least two people who work in the city previously tested positive, according to their employers — Keene State College and The Granite Group.
This was also the first confirmed case in Chesterfield. Positives had already been announced in Harrisville, Marlborough, Rindge and Swanzey.
But the virus may well be spreading in other local towns. People in New Hampshire with milder symptoms are not being tested, and there is evidence that people without symptoms can also transmit the virus.
“These are just the individuals that have undergone testing and been officially diagnosed with COVID-19,” Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state epidemiologist, said of the town-by-town data at a news conference Wednesday.
He said all Granite Staters should assume the virus is circulating where they live, and take the necessary precautions.
“We consider COVID-19 to be widespread and present in most areas of our state,” he said.
He also said that while the state has confirmed only four COVID-19 deaths to date, other deaths and hospitalizations that could be linked to the disease remain under investigation.
The deaths confirmed so far do not appear to include an adult resident of Crotched Mountain who, according to the Greenfield-based facility, died Sunday of COVID-19 complications.
Crotched Mountain announced the death Tuesday, along with five other cases of the disease linked to one of its residences.
Crotched Mountain serves people with disabilities, including with community living programs for adults.
On Wednesday, Chan said the state has been working with Crotched Mountain and other residential institutions to make sure they have protocols to protect workers and residents.
Statewide, at least 91 people have recovered from COVID-19, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services, and at least 58 people have been hospitalized.