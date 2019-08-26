JAFFREY — A local addiction recovery service has been awarded a $135,000 state grant to help administer Gov. Chris Sununu's Recovery-Friendly Workplace initiative in area businesses.
Reality Check Inc., at 21 Goodnow St., is a nonprofit organization that offers drug and alcohol prevention resources, education, treatment and recovery services. With this grant, Reality Check will promote the state's initiative, according to CEO and founder Mary Drew.
The initiative, launched last year, aims to promote workplace policies that support people recovering from substance use disorder.
The funding stems from $1 million the N.H. Community Finance Authority was allocated by the state, which was divided among five nonprofit organizations implementing the initiative. These organizations, the initiative's website states, will use their funds to train and educate area employers on becoming recovery friendly.
According to the initiative's website, there are 60,000 people in New Hampshire in recovery from addiction, and many cannot find jobs due to criminal backgrounds or employers having zero-tolerance policies for drugs. Even if a person has no arrest record, Drew said employers may have other hesitations about hiring someone in recovery.
"What if that employer views addiction as a choice or a moral failing or simply doesn't want to risk hiring someone in recovery due to potential liability?" she said.
With the initiative's help, Drew said businesses need to change their policies to be more accepting of those in recovery, rather than turning away possible employees.
To be deemed officially recovery friendly by the state, businesses must meet broad criteria listed on the initiative’s website. Those include aligning substance-use policies with recognized best practices; training supervisors in intervention strategies; teaching employees about workplace policies on substance use and ways to access services; and engaging with local communities on substance-use issues.
"Our goal is to shift the perspective and modify policies to be more supportive not just inside of the four walls they work, but outside in their lives too," Drew said.
Reality Check will be a resource for local businesses wanting to become recovery-friendly, Drew said, starting with a conference outlining how to change the workplace culture.
The conference will be held Oct. 2 at Grand View Estate, at 580 Mountain Road in Jaffrey. The fee is $75 for nonprofit organizations to participate or $100 for other businesses, if paid before Sept. 18. After this date, the price is $100 for nonprofit organizations and $150 for others.
There will be several speakers who are experts on substance misuse or have already utilized the initiative, Drew said.
One of them is Jackie Mitchell of W.S. Badger Co. in Gilsum, which been recovery friendly since 2015. Mitchell said the company is no longer affiliated with the state initiative, but still practices its own version of the policies.
"We've done a lot of training that has focused on changing the conversation and the stigma around a recovery-friendly environment," said Mitchell, director of operations. "From there, we trained our team leaders in how to open up that conversation and have people feel comfortable."
Mitchell said she's had a few employees confide in her about their struggles with addiction, but mostly it's about their family members or friends.
"I went through it with my son, and it was something I felt that I couldn't talk about at work, but now people can," Mitchell said. "We've gotten a lot of good feedback on how it has helped them with their family."
Monadnock Region employers interested in the conference can register at www.realitychecknow.org, email nicole@realitychecknow.org or call 532-9888. Drew said early registration is encouraged as only 125 seats are available.