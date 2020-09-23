Today I want to teach you a breath that helps neutralize your emotions and is very effective against anger, bad moods and temperaments. So first find a comfortable spot to sit in and take a deep breath in and out. Keep the spine straight. Relax your shoulders, your jaw, your mind, and feel a peaceful energy expanding through your whole body more and more with every breath you take. Say to yourself three times:” It’s my intention to expand peace, joy, health, balance and awareness within me every day and inspire others to do the same.”
Next curl your tongue and protrude it sightly past the lips. Take a deep breath in through the curled tongue into your mouth; next close your mouth and exhale through the nose. Keep doing this breath for five minutes.
Mindfulness trains you to be a compassionate listener and respect people’s opinions without judgment. Be still and create peace within you and your community. Peace be with you.
Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman has been helping people to incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives so they feel happier and more peaceful. A former model and actress, she writes, teaches and speaks about mindfulness to adults and children. Visit her blog at www.dittekeyogablog.wordpress.com