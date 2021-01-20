The Monadnock Food Co-op will host a free virtual workshop called “How to Break the Sugar Habit” on Tuesday, Jan. 26, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Workshop presenter Sharon Rousmaniere, certified holistic health and nutrition counselor, will discuss how sugar can wreak havoc on one’s health, weight and emotions. She will offer strategies for kicking the sugar habit without feeling deprived.
Overconsumption of sugar has been linked to many health issues, including heart disease, diabetes, poor dental health, obesity and premature skin aging. Still, the average American’s sugar consumption continues to rise.
Two hundred years ago, the average American ate only two pounds of sugar a year, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. In 1970, the average U.S. resident ate 123 pounds of sugar per year. Today, the average American consumes almost 152 pounds of sugar in one year. This is equal to three pounds (or six cups) of sugar consumed in one week.
“The New Year is often a time when people reflect on their lives and their habits, particularly after the excesses of the holiday season,” said Jen Risley, marketing manager at Monadnock Food Co-op. “Sharon’s workshop will offer attendees concrete steps to effectively reset their relationship to sugar.”
Registration is required. Visit monadnockfood.coop/event/sugar to sign up and receive a link to the presentation.
Rousmaniere specializes in helping women and men over 40 get to the root of their health, weight and mood issues through targeted food, nutrient and lifestyle changes. For more than 12 years, she has been working closely with clients to achieve vibrant health and sustainable weight loss using an integrative and functional approach to nutrition and wellness.
The Monadnock Food Co-op is a community-owned food store offering a diverse selection of local, organic and natural foods to the Monadnock Region. The Co-op is at 34 Cypress St. in Keene. Information: monadnockfood.coop.