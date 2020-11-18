In order to create peace, it’s helpful to notice how social media affects you.
I recently took an 11-day break from Facebook, Instagram, news and all the rest of the nonsense we keep filling our brains with. One day I decided to just stop all of it. Social media was not going to enter my brain.
I really wanted to see if this affected me in a positive way. Instead of waking up and looking at all this stuff I decided to be more present with all the things I had to do each day. I made breakfast, got ready to prepare for my mindfulness and yoga classes, worked, cleaned up the daily mess in the house, cleaned up the yard full of leaves with the family and helped my kids with school.
I am happy to report that I did not miss it one bit, I actually felt lighter and better, mentally and emotionally. I was fine and actually felt a heck of a lot better without it. My mind was more at peace, and I focused more on my breath with my day-to-day activities. It really made me more mindful.
I started thinking, “Why do we have this crap, anyway? Shouldn’t we all just live our own life and make it beautiful? Why are we so curious about what others do? Why not just mind our own business?”
This attitude felt much healthier so, as you can guess, after this experiment I decided to keep my social media use just for work. I also thought, “If people want to check in with me they can pick up the phone and say ‘hello,’ or we can meet in person.”
So there you have it: the result of my experiment. Now you try and see how social media affects you! Breathe, take another deep breath, and know that your life you created for yourself is perfect the way it is and that you have the power to change it and move it into anything you want.