In my yoga and energy studies I have learned that we are partially stars made up of light and sound — that we are vibrational beings having a human experience. How can we heal our mind, body and soul?
I believe our breath has a lot to do with it. Breathing in and out and noticing your thoughts just might be the key to self healing. Health practitioners are already admitting that mindfulness can be stress-reducing. So why not have a daily mindfulness practice? It’s free. I know that sounds hard to believe, but it really is. Mindfulness is healing, relaxing, and you feel like you are getting to know the truth of who we really are. Healing ourselves from the inside is a pretty new concept, but now that the outside world is upside down and nothing seems to makes sense, it’s the perfect time to go within so you can start connecting the dots. Why not dive into your breath as if it’s a super power?
So take a deep breath in and out. Notice the air coming in through your nose and then all the way out. Take another deep breath in and feel your belly rising and then breathe all the air out. Keep following your breath until you vibrate peace. Close your eyes and connect to your breath and cleanse yourself with every breath you take so you can feel harmony, health and balance within and all around you — about three to five minutes. This way you can light up your magical self, so you can control your vibes and feel happy, healthy and balanced.
I wish you all an amazing year full of peaceful thoughts.