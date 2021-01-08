Coronavirus-linked deaths have increased steadily through the fall and winter, even as other metrics have plateaued or dipped, state number show.
Gov. Ned Lamont on Thursday announced 57 additional coronavirus-linked deaths, the most in a single day since May 20. The state has now recorded 6,287 COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic and 289 in the past week — the most during a one-week stretch of any time during the current surge.
“Tragically, our fatalities are still high,” Lamont said.
Deaths are considered a lagging indicator of coronavirus transmission, trending several weeks behind cases and hospitalizations.
The state on Thursday reported 3,304 new COVID-19 cases out of 52,633 tests, for a positivity rate of 6.3 percent. Connecticut’s positivity rate has fluctuated in recent days but has generally trended upward since late December. The state’s seven-day rate currently stands at 6.6 percent, down slightly from earlier this week.
With those new coronavirus cases, Connecticut passed 200,000 total during the pandemic. Experts say the true number of people who have had COVID-19 in the state is likely much higher.
Connecticut currently has 1,087 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, down 52 from Wednesday. Hospitalizations have also fluctuated recently but have recently trended downward.
It remains unclear whether Connecticut is past the worst of its current surge and due for its COVID-19 numbers to drop or whether the state will continue to see high level of cases, hospitalizations and deaths moving forward.
The situation is complicated by the arrival of the B117 strain of COVID-19, originally discovered in the United Kingdom. Lamont on Thursday announced the state’s first two cases of the variant, both in New Haven County.
Dr. Deidre Gifford, the state’s acting commissioner of public health, said the new variant is likely spreading in the state.
“if you are diagnosed with COVID in Connecticut, you should assume that you have this variant,” Gifford said.
The United States has now recorded 363,519 COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic, according to the Coronavirus Research Center at Johns Hopkins University. Nearly 21.5 million cases of the disease have been reported nationwide.
Second phase of vaccination to begin soon
Lamont said Thursday he will accept recommendations from Connecticut’s vaccine advisory group that the next wave of COVID-19 vaccinations be allocated to frontline essential workers, residents of congregate settings and those aged 75 and older.
The governor said some members of those groups could be notified as early as next week, as the state continues to roll out and widen its vaccination efforts.
As of Thursday, Connecticut has administered more than 100,000 vaccine doses, including 1,805 second doses. The state is expected to complete the first phase of its vaccination efforts in early February.
Between 85 and 100 percent of nursing home residents who have been offered vaccines have accepted them, Lamont said, along with 50-70 percent of healthcare workers and 40-50 percent of nursing home staff.
Officials said Thursday that the state, which ranks among the national leaders in vaccination thus far, would like to receive more doses from the federal government.
“If we could get more, we could go faster” said Josh Geballe, the state’s chief operating officer. “There haven’t been surprises there necessarily, but we would like to see the overall numbers go up.”
Hartford, Waterbury, Stamford have most recent cases
Hartford, Waterbury and Stamford had the most cases of any Connecticut municipalities from Dec. 20-Jan 2, state numbers show, followed by Bridgeport, New Haven, New Britain and Danbury.
On a per-capita basis, the small towns of Bozrah, Hampton and Windham were hardest-hit during that period, followed by New Britain and Meriden.
In total, 164 of Connecticut’s 169 towns and cities are currently listed on the state’s “red-alert” list, indicating at least 15 daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.