Thirteen new cases of the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19 were announced in New Hampshire on Wednesday night, and health officials say it's likely due to community-based transmission.
The Granite State now has 39 identified cases of the disease, according to a news release from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
The new cases are all in adults, including six males and seven females. Four cases are from Hillsborough County — all reside in Manchester — three from Rockingham County, three from Carroll County, two from Belknap County and one from Merrimack County.
The release states that the new individuals in Carroll and Merrimack counties have no identified risk factors, which indicates additional areas in the state experiencing community-based transmission of the disease.
Other counties where community-based transmission has been identified are Rockingham and Grafton.
A majority of the people who've tested positive are isolating at home, according to the release, but two patients are hospitalized and in stable condition.
The state health department has not announced any positive cases in Cheshire County residents, though Keene State College said on Tuesday that a faculty member who lives in Massachusetts had tested positive.