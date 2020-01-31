PETERBOROUGH — Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services will celebrate the opening of its relocated office in Peterborough in February.
The not-for-profit home care provider serves 52 communities in southwestern New Hampshire. Visiting nurses, rehabilitation therapies and hospice care are among the services the agency provides.
The agency has an office on Peterborough’s Main Street, but is relocating to an office building at 9 Vose Farm Road, according to a news release.
The Peterborough offices of Maps Counseling Services and Monadnock Family Services are also located in the center.
“The office ... is now in the ‘neighborhood’ with many other health and social services that form a helping network for residents of Peterborough and the surrounding towns,” the release states.
The agency, which also has offices in Keene and Charlestown, will host an open house at the new office Feb. 14 from 2 to 4 p.m.
The event is open to the public and will also offer free blood pressure checks and Valentine’s Day-themed snacks.