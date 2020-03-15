Gov. Chris Sununu has issued an executive order for all K-12 public schools in New Hampshire to move to remote instruction for three weeks starting Monday and ending Friday, April 3.
School districts across the Monadnock Region had already announced their own plans for suspending in-person classes amid concerns about coronavirus. ConVal Regional School District did so on Friday night, with N.H. School Administrative Unit 29, the Monadnock Regional School District, Hinsdale School District and the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District joining the list on Saturday. The Fall Mountain Regional School District's school board met Sunday morning and made a similar call, according to a post on that district's Facebook page.
Vermont Gov. Phil School has also ordered closures of all pre-K-12 grade schools in his state, starting no later than Wednesday.
"This directive, which will be distributed to schools later today, will last through April 6 — but may very well be extended for a longer period," he said in a news release.
Meanwhile, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services has announced six new positive tests for the coronavirus disease, COVID-19. These latest cases -- which need to be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- involve two women from Rockingham County who'd traveled to multiple countries in Europe with someone who has also tested positive for COVID-19; two women from Rockingham County who traveled to other states in the U.S. that are seeing "community transmission" of the virus; a man from Rockingham County who'd visited multiple countries in Europe; and man from Nashua who'd recently traveled to Central America.
All of these people are isolating at their homes, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.