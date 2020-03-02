A fourth person in New Hampshire is being tested for coronavirus disease COVID-19, according to a news release Sunday night from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
The person — who was not identified due to patient confidentiality — recently returned from Italy, and notified their health care provider of a developing fever and respiratory symptoms within 14 days of returning, the release states.
These symptoms are the most common for the disease, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Health officials said the person is currently in isolation and does not pose a threat to the public's health.
The person is an employee of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, the Valley News reported Sunday.
Results on the COVID-19 test are possibly expected as early as this afternoon. Of the cases tested in New Hampshire, none have been identified as COVID-19.
The illness caused by the new coronavirus was first identified in Wuhan City, China, and has spread to at least 50 other countries, including the United States.
Health officials recommend residents take precautions against the respiratory illness, such as staying home when sick, covering mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, washing hands frequently and disinfecting surfaces frequently.