Advocates for those facing homelessness in the region are taking steps to stave off the novel coronavirus in cramped shelters, where close-quarters sleeping presents a new danger for this vulnerable population.
“They have nowhere to self-quarantine, they don’t have money to stock up on supplies,” Mindy Cambiar, executive director of Hundred Nights in Keene, wrote in an email. “The ones who work are afraid they will be laid off or asked not to work, further compounding their difficult situations.”
The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday the state’s sixth positive case of the coronavirus disease, COVID-19. Four of these are “presumptive positives,” cases that have been tested by a state agency and are awaiting confirmation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The virus can spread between people who are within about six feet of each other, as well as in droplets released when someone coughs or sneezes, according to the CDC.
The state agency said in a news release it hasn’t identified a widespread transmission of the disease in New Hampshire, and that the six cases all had clearly identified risk factors, such as international travel or contact with someone who tested positive.
Directors of shelters in Keene and Brattleboro all said they’re adhering to guidelines from the CDC, an evolving document with recommendations for planning for and responding to an outbreak.
The guidance covers a range of topics: preparing for staff and volunteer absences by cross-training; stocking up on soap, alcohol-based hand sanitizers, tissues and disposable face masks, though the latter should be reserved for people with symptoms of the viral illness; creating a makeshift quarantine room where possible; limiting face-time between case managers and clients with respiratory symptoms; and putting barriers between beds.
Hundred Nights, which uses bunk beds at its Lamson Street shelter in Keene, instituted a head-to-toe sleeping arrangement this past week and hung sheets between the bunks, according to Cambiar.
Historically a cold-weather shelter, Hundred Nights has been inching closer toward becoming a year-round institution each year, with this season being its busiest yet. Its 26 beds on Lamson Street — one of which is reserved for an overnight staffer — have remained full, and two local churches have opened overflow shelters since December: 12 beds next door at St. James Episcopal Church and another 12 at the United Church of Christ on Central Square.
Cambiar said the cots at the churches are spread out with 6 feet between them, double the CDC’s coronavirus-related recommendation for homeless shelters. In a letter written Friday to donors and community stakeholders, she listed precautions the organization has taken, including posting signage throughout the three shelter locations to remind guests to wash hands and cover sneezes and coughs. Hand sanitizer is also available.
Along with the signs, Cambiar wrote in an email that staff held their first meeting about coronavirus with guests of the shelter and Hundred Nights’ resource center during Friday’s lunch. She said these informational sessions about the disease, preventative measures and any available updates will continue every day at lunch and in the evening when the shelter opens.
Southwestern Community Services operates two 18-bed shelters in Keene, one for men and another for women and families. Housing Stabilization Services Director Craig Henderson said the organization’s case managers are limiting face-to-face interactions with clients who have a fever, cough or shortness of breath. They’re also encouraging clients to get a primary care provider if they don’t already have one.
“I’d rather know who to contact when they get sick than trying to find a doctor after the fact,” Henderson said.
Besides stressing sanitation and raising awareness, Henderson said the organization is having internal conversations about what a staff reduction due to illness might look like and what the true effects would be. Figuring that out is a tall order, he said, but employees are trying to start by answering questions about what percentage of shelter guests genuinely have nowhere else to go.
“If we can figure that out, it would give us a starting point on how our emergency response would have to roll out,” he said, adding that the goal is to parse out the bare bones needed to provide temporary housing for those in need.
“... What are the four, five, six things that we do that we absolutely have to keep doing for our community, no matter what?”
Along with its shelters, Southwestern Community Services focuses on homeless outreach, and Rob Waters said he’s integrated coronavirus education into his conversations with people staying in shelters and outdoors in campsites. He brings hand sanitizer and “any antibacterial wipes I can get my hands on” to his visits, noting that he will gladly accept donations.
Waters said he would implement his typical protocol if he came across someone who was visibly ill: “Encourage them to get help from a physician, and if they were in dire straits, then it would be contacting emergency personnel and staying with them until paramedics arrive.”
In Brattleboro, Groundworks Collaborative is taking similar steps to educate guests of its year-round and seasonal overflow shelters about the virus.
“We’re working on disseminating information as fast as we receive and can work through it,” said Rhianna Kendrick, Groundworks’ director of operations.
She explained that the organization launched “more robust precautions” Thursday, including cutting off any nonessential shelter visits and asking anyone who coughs to wear a face mask. The organization has also added new questions to the screening process, asking guests if they’ve been treated at a hospital and if they’ve been exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
“If folks answer yes to both, we work with health providers to determine next steps,” Kendrick said.
But if someone staying at a homeless shelter shows potential coronavirus symptoms — coughing, sneezing or shortness of breath — the next steps aren’t clear.
“Well, it is difficult because we don’t know what we are expected to do if someone needs to self-quarantine,” Cambiar wrote in her email. “It is not right to send people out in the weather, especially if they are sick.”
The shelter directors agreed on that front and all indicated they wouldn’t deny someone entry based on their symptoms.
As Kendrick noted, the difficultly is figuring out how to isolate people who might be sick. Quarantine isn’t readily available in facilities with two dozen or fewer beds, especially since any separate rooms are often reserved for families with children.
Kendrick said personnel from Groundworks are meeting Monday with Brattleboro town officials, such as the fire department and health officer, as well as area providers who also work with people experiencing homelessness, or who are at risk of it. The goal, she said, is to determine what those next steps should be.
Similarly, Cambiar said there’s a meeting scheduled in Keene Tuesday morning to discuss how to proceed if anyone is symptomatic, a discussion between The Community Kitchen, city staff and representatives of regular and overflow shelters in Keene.
Henderson said “the problem is we can’t always determine if somebody’s sniffle is coronavirus or the regular flu.” Southwestern hopes to clear out one extra room at each shelter to use as a quarantine space for anyone who shows symptoms, he added.
As for more viable solutions, Henderson admitted there’s no clear path forward yet, and the solution may involve more conversations with local governments and communities.
“Right now I think we’re so early into this pandemic that these are all questions that are on the forefront of our minds.”