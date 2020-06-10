This is a time when we are all learning to make new choices and new decisions. Each one of us has been presented with new challenges to deal with in our lives — whether it’s having your kids with you 24/7, staying home in your apartment more, losing work and finding new work, going online for everything from work to connecting with friends.
This is not always easy. As a matter of fact it’s darned stressful and exhausting. You feel overwhelmed and you feel as if you’re going crazy from time to time. These are drastic changes coming at us at warp speed.
However, these are the cards we have been dealt in this moment in time — there is practically no one in the world who is having it any different than you. Although some of us are probably more affected than others, there is still a connection between all of our experiences. So what can we do mindfully to help us through these drastic changes?
First, notice and realize we are all connected right now more than ever before. Feel the comfort in your body that we are all connected and know that through this connection comes awareness and healing.
Take a breath in and out. Breathe in and say, “Just like me, my neighbor and friends have a lot of new changes going on in their lives.” Breathe out and release. Breathe in and say, “Just like me, most of the people in my community and the world all want to be healthy and strong.” Breathe out and release. Breathe in and say, “Just like me, people are doing the best they can to stay healthy, strong and balanced.” Breathe out and release.
Follow your breath for three more minutes and feel the connection within — and all around you.