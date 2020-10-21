Today I decided to treat myself to an Oreo cookie with milk. It instantly made me really happy, and it reminded me of my childhood.
Right away as I held the cookie in my hand I started to smile. I love the look of the cookie, and as soon as I take a bite it has the perfect combination of crunchiness and softness. When I dunk it in milk it makes a delightful movement in my mouth. I take a deep breath in and out and enjoy the taste and smell of my treat.
There is something about milk that reminds me of my ancestors in the Netherlands. My grandparents had a farm with animals, and I feel extra happy and connected to my country — plus I love cows. Funny enough, my daughter also loves cows. Somehow I realize how the little things you enjoy in life are often connected to your past. Now I share the experience with my children and that tradition gets repeated.
So today I invite you to do something that makes you smile and increase your happiness factor. It can be as simple as eating a cookie.