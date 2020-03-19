An employee of The Granite Group's Keene branch has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19, according to a news release Thursday from the Concord-based wholesaler of plumbing, heating and other supplies.
The employee was feeling ill last week, was sent home and hasn't been at work since March 11. The employee will stay in self-isolation until cleared by medical professionals, the company said.
The release did not say where the employee lives.
Granite Group learned of the positive test result Thursday, the release states, and immediately shut down the Keene branch. The branch will be closed until March 26 — more than 14 days since the infected employee was there.
The building at 21 Victoria Court will be professionally cleaned, and all Keene employees are being tested, the release states.
As of Thursday afternoon, no other Keene employees were showing signs of COVID-19 — shortness of breath, fever and cough.
The company is working to contact any customers who could have come into contact with this employee.
The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday announced that five more people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19, but none live in Cheshire County.