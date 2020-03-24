If you or someone you know has experienced domestic violence, advocates are available 24/7 to provide free and confidential support through the statewide hotline at 1-866-644-3574. The statewide sexual assault hotline is 1-800-277-5570. You don’t have to be in crisis to reach out.

These stories are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.