Facing shortages of medical supplies, New Hampshire officials are recommending that testing for COVID-19 — the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — be limited to the severely ill and to health care workers and first responders who may have been exposed.
The issue is not lab capacity, but shortages of personal protective equipment and other supplies that health care workers need to collect specimens for testing, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release Friday evening.
“Until national supply chains are able to meet the demand for testing supplies, New Hampshire, like all states, will be forced to limit testing to those most at risk of severe symptoms and those healthcare employees who are critical to ensuring we can serve our residents’ health needs,” Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said in the release.
Local hospitals have been asking for donations of personal protective equipment like masks, face shields, isolation gowns and gloves.
The state's announcement Friday came hours after the state announced 11 new positive test results for COVID-19 — including the first from Cheshire County — bringing the state’s total to 55.
State officials have said the virus appears to be circulating in at least some communities and is not limited to people who have traveled recently.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The state’s full recommendations are as follows:
People 60 years and older or with chronic medical conditions — who are at higher risk of serious complications — should stay home and avoid public places; avoid domestic and international travel; and call a health care provider if experiencing symptoms. Unless severely ill, call ahead before showing up at a hospital.
People with mild symptoms of COVID-19 — whether or not they have been tested — should stay home for at least seven days after symptoms first appear and for at least three days after respiratory symptoms improve and fever recedes (without the use of fever-reducing medication).
People who have no symptoms but have been informed they may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19, or who have traveled from a country with widespread community transmission, should stay home for 14 days since the last exposure. To preserve medical supplies, they should not ask to be tested for COVID-19. Even with a negative test, they would still need to self-quarantine for the same length of time.
