Some people say the novel coronavirus COVID-19 is no worse than the common cold. Others are in full-blown panic mode, ready to stay in their houses and keep a gallon jug of hand sanitizer in reach.
This week, the scourge that has already killed thousands of people worldwide hit home — literally — with New Hampshire's first two presumptive positive cases. So how worried should Granite Staters be?
"Given how rapidly this virus has spread around the world, we understand the concerns that are out there," said State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan, "but we are well-positioned in New Hampshire to respond to this emerging coronavirus and be able to prevent the spread."
The real challenge at this point, Chan added, is the limited knowledge of this particular strain.
Coronaviruses — which refers to a large family of viruses — aren't new, and are common in people, as well as many animals, such as cows and bats.
SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes the disease COVID-19 — was first identified in Wuhan, China, in December. Since then, it has spread to at least 50 countries, including the United States.
Illnesses caused by the virus have ranged from mild to severe, with symptoms consisting of fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Those at highest risk of developing a more serious case of COVID-19 are seniors or those with pre-existing medical conditions, such as high blood pressure, heart disease, lung disease, cancer or diabetes.
There have been 99,624 confirmed cases and 3,400 deaths reported globally to the World Health Organization as of Friday night.
In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had reported 164 cases and 11 deaths.
And though a far cry from the tolls seen in South Korea, Italy, Iran or the vastly more populous China, the United States' fatality count has climbed quickly since the first confirmed death in Washington last week.
Both of New Hampshire’s cases to date — of two Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center employees who live in Grafton County — are awaiting confirmation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Thursday, four other people were being tested for the disease and 16 others had tested negative.
The virus is thought to have started in bats and spread to people, the CDC's website states.
Two other coronaviruses that originated in bats and infected humans are known — SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV. The viruses were first identified in 2002 and 2012, respectively, and have both caused severe illness and deaths.
No cases of SARS-CoV were reported in the United States, but more than 8,000 people worldwide became sick between 2002 and 2003. Of those, 774 people died, according to the CDC.
For MERS-CoV, more than 2,000 cases were confirmed between 2012 and 2018, according to the World Health Organization. Two people in the United States tested positive for the virus in 2014.
Nearly 800 people died from MERS-CoV globally, with no deaths reported in the U.S.
With COVID-19, about 2 to 3 percent of people die, which Chan said is "certainly less fatal" than other coronaviruses.
And as mild as it seems for New Hampshire at this point, Chan said the state is preparing in case the situation gets worse.
"We have seen this virus be able to spread very easily and are seeing a much larger global epidemic," Chan said. "... we are preparing and planning for the possibility that the virus may become more widespread across the United States."
COVID-19 is spread through person-to-person contact. Similar to other respiratory illnesses, it's most commonly transmitted from an infected person to others through respiratory droplets, including through the air by coughing and sneezing or by shaking hands.
"These common coronaviruses are thought to cause a quarter of common colds worldwide, so it's common to be tested and have them identified," Chan said. "People get concerned when people are tested positive for coronaviruses, when most of them are common colds."
One of the most disconcerting aspects of COVID-19 is there's no known cure or a vaccine for it. But to reduce the risk of contracting the virus, health officials recommend people take precautions similar to those used for the flu.
This includes staying home when sick, covering one’s mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, washing hands frequently and disinfecting surfaces often.
Dr. Aalok Khole, an infectious disease physician at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, said these practices will be effective, with most cases worldwide presenting as mild.
"[Those cases] are a mimic of other respiratory illnesses, which proves that basic measures you would take for influenza, those same things pertain to this particular infection as well," he said. "The key take-home point is be prepared, but avoid paranoia."
State health officials urge anyone who develops a fever or symptoms of respiratory illness — such as coughing or shortness of breath — to stay away home and to contact a health care provider or the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services at 271-4496 or 271-5300 after hours.