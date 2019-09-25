To help create the area’s next substance use prevention plan, the Greater Monadnock Region Substance Misuse Prevention Survey has been released.
The survey will help inform the region’s three-year prevention plan, required by the state in order to receive federal block grant funding, according to Jane Skantze, survey administrator and substance misuse prevention coordinator at Cheshire Medical Center.
Skantze said community members who are active in the prevention field are encouraged to complete the survey.
The survey was released last week and will stay open until Sept. 30.
For more information or to receive the survey, contact Skantze at jskantze@cheshire-med.com or at 354-5454, extension 2313.