As the region works to adjust to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19, The Community Kitchen in Keene has announced the suspension of sit-down hot meals but will provide them in takout form Monday through Friday, 5 to 6:20 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to noon.
The organization’s pantry program is still up and running during its normal hours — Wednesday, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. and Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.— but the doors will stay closed until those start times, according to a letter emailed to The Sentinel by Executive Director Phoebe Bray and the board of directors. Only a limited number of clients will be allowed in at once.
“We know this will result in more of a wait, but it is necessary that we eliminate any congregating and reduce the number of people in and out of the building at one time,” the letter says, noting that social distancing is encouraged for anyone waiting outside.
Bray and the directors said the organization’s “already rigorous” procedures for cleaning and disinfecting are being upgraded and that The Community Kitchen is working with other organizations to make sure food continues to come in.
“We have had several inquiries from supporters asking how they can help and at this time donations of funding, rather than food, are the most cost effective [and safest] way to help provide nutritious meals for the food insecure, particularly children, families and the elderly,” the letter says.
Located at 37 Mechanic St., the organization plans to post updates to its Facebook page and encourages people to call the organization at 352-3200 with questions.