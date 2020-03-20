The Community College System of New Hampshire announced Thursday it will extend remote learning through the end of the spring semester, out of concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The system includes River Valley Community College in Claremont, which has a center on the campus of Keene State College. In-person classes at Keene State are also suspended through the close of the semester.
The community college system announced the extension of remote learning in a news release.
“In accordance with local needs and circumstances, the colleges will use a variety of modes to deliver clinical and certain types of lab-based instruction,” the release says. “Course and program information will be communicated to students by their college faculty or program Department Head.”
Updates will be posted at www.ccsnh.edu/covid-19/, the release says.