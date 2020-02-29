Cheshire Medical Center in Keene is warning area residents of a phone scam in which the caller impersonates a hospital employee, according to spokesman Matthew Barone.
The hospital has received several calls over the last 24 hours from residents saying someone called them claiming to be a Cheshire Medical Center employee and asking for personal information and payments.
Barone said the hospital would not share or request personal information over the phone, and people should be wary of suspicious phone calls.
He added he's not sure if police have been contacted.
Further questions can be directed to the hospital's main line at 354-5400.