ATLANTA — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a new strategy on mask wearing Friday that will allow most people to ditch masks in most indoor settings, including classrooms.
The agency now says masks are needed in public indoor settings, including schools, only in counties where COVID-19 cases are straining the health care system. The transmission rate will be calculated using three metrics: new COVID hospitalizations, current hospitalizations and new COVID infections.
Guidelines will hinge less heavily on new infections, which had rocketed to new highs during the recent outbreak of the omicron variant.
“We want to give people a break from things like mask wearing,” said CDC director Rochelle Walensky at a press briefing Friday.
According to the CDC, a “low” or “medium” transmission category based on the new formula means masks are optional. For areas that are classified as “high” transmission, it recommends people wear a mask in public indoor settings, including schools. The recommendations apply to everyone, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or boosted.
Under the previous guidelines, the agency recommended that anyone living in areas with “high” transmission of the coronavirus, as defined by case counts and positivity rates, should wear masks in public indoor spaces like gyms, grocery stores and full-capacity houses of worship.
As part of the change, the CDC is dropping its recommendation for universal school masking and instead will recommend masking only in communities at a high level of risk.
Masks will continue to be required on public transportation including planes, trains and buses.