BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Memorial Hospital recently received state approval for its surgical unit expansion, according to hospital officials.
As part of a $22 million construction project, the hospital will be adding a 27,857-square-foot building between the Richards Building and the main hospital.
The new building, the Ronald Read Pavilion, will house three renovated operating rooms, cardiac rehabilitation and medical office space, according to CEO and President Steven Gordon.
The project also includes renovations to the existing preoperative area and new boilers for its power plant, Gordon said.
The hospital obtained an environmental permit Monday from the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, the last approval needed to continue the project. The permit process seeks to minimize the environmental impact of larger developments.
The hospital will demolish the old 4,500-square-foot Pavilion Building and replace it with the new four-story addition, according to the hospital’s original presentation.
The start of construction is slated for spring 2020, with completion aimed for October 2024, according to Gordon.
The 61-bed hospital serves a population of about 55,000 people in 22 communities in Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts, according to its website. More than 2,500 surgeries are performed there per year.