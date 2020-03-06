BRATTLEBORO — The local hospital announced its new chief financial officer Thursday morning.
Andre Bissonnette joins Brattleboro Memorial Hospital after 13 years as the chief financial officer and chief compliance officer for North Country Hospital and Health Center in Newport, Vt., according to a news release from the Brattleboro hospital. He was responsible for financial operations, health information and risk management, corporate compliance and I.T. security, the release states.
“Andre’s experience with the financial complexities and challenges of rural health systems in our state is a great resource for BMH,” President and CEO Steven Gordon said in a prepared statement.
Prior to his time with North Country Hospital, the news release says, Bissonnette worked in a variety of financial roles for Fletcher Allen Healthcare, now known as University of Vermont Medical Center.
He has a Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting from Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vt., and a Master of Business Administration from Champlain College in Burlington, Vt.
Bissonnette is taking over for John Marzinzik, who served as interim CFO for about a year.