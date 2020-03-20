Local animal shelters and adoption groups are taking precautions to keep their employees and visitors, as well as the animals in their care, healthy amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that, at this point, there is no evidence that companion animals can spread the novel coronavirus, but people who are isolating due to a positive COVID-19 test are being instructed to minimize interaction with their animals.
According to Monadnock Humane Society Executive Director Kathy Collinsworth, the shelter in Swanzey is asking members of the public to adhere to "thorough hygiene protocols" and is limiting entry to people surrendering or adopting animals.
Such visitors are asked to call ahead for an appointment. When they arrive, a shelter staff member will escort them to a visiting area near the entrance to avoid unnecessary exposure. She asked that only those with a "serious" interest in adopting make an appointment.
Meanwhile, the shelter's employees and volunteers are being asked to stay away if they aren't feeling well, are showing symptoms, have recently traveled internationally or believe they may be at high risk for infection.
The shelter's pet food pantry is still up and running, but those using it must make an appointment and receive the food outside. The shelter's Safety Net Program, for people who are facing issues with domestic violence, homelessness, addiction or hospitalization, is also still open.
But the shelter's dog daycare program and group classes have closed. One-on-one classes are still running, as is the shelter's boarding program.
Collinsworth, who is also the vice president of the N.H. Federation of Humane Organizations, said members of the federation have discussed their concerns on regular conference calls.
She said questions have been raised about the risks of taking in animals belonging to people who have tested positive for COVID-19, due to uncertainty about what surfaces are hospitable to the virus. For now, she said, the shelter is operating under the assumption that the virus can live in an animal's fur or on leashes, bedding and toys.
"We have been in discussions about what [to do] if we get that call from a person who has tested positive and has to go to the hospital and has no place to bring their animal," she said. "We do have a disinfecting solution that can be used to wash animals."
Jaffrey's Monadnock Kitty Rescue and Adoption on Tuesday announced that it plans to stay open but has urged potential visitors not to come in if they aren't feeling well.
"The staff needs to remain healthy in order to provide the daily care needed for our almost 100 cats in residence," the post says.
On Thursday, the rescue organization posted a graphic encouraging people to keep extra supplies, food and treats on hand; ensure pets are up to date on vaccinations in case the need to board them arises; and make sure that pets wear a collar with an identification tag, rabies tag, license and microchip information so they can be returned if separated from their owners.
Fast Friends Greyhound Adoption Center in Swanzey has had a few issues bringing in dogs from out of the country due to travel bans. On Monday, the organization posted on Facebook that a transport of dogs from Muscat Dog Adoption in Oman had been delayed, and a transport from Galgos del Sol in Spain had not departed.
"All the dogs are safe and happy at their current rescues, and we will bring them over to Fast Friends as soon as restrictions are lifted," the post says.