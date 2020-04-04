Being a nurse is a calling.
It’s you and the patient, and every decision you make, every action you take, is to help that patient get better.
There are risks; there always have been — bloodborne pathogens, infectious diseases, physical assaults. But now, as the COVID-19 pandemic steamrolls across the nation with infection and death-toll numbers rising daily by the hundreds, it’s different.
It’s now you, the patient, your family, your friends, your community, your life. And for nurses and physicians across the country, including in southwestern New Hampshire, that reality is frightening, grim, sobering and raw. And there is no escape from it.
There are so many things about COVID-19 that are scary, Peter Stivali, a registered nurse with Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services in Keene, said in a phone interview this week. This includes the virus being much more contagious than the flu, he said.
“Tens of thousands of people die from the flu each year, and the scary part is we have a vaccine for that. There is no vaccine yet for COVID-19,” he said.
Stivali, a Keene resident, has been in the community for about seven years, first as a nursing student at Keene State College, and for the past three years as a registered nurse. He has been with Home Healthcare for the past four months.
His recent interactions with patients have included one with COVID-19. Home Healthcare knew ahead of time that the patient had the virus, so Stivali was protected and prepared. Still, he said he had a nervous feeling, like being at the top of a roller coaster.
“Not only is it putting on the protective equipment, but also making the patient feel safe. Going into their home, you can’t put on a facade of fear,” he explained.
Now that he’s helped that first patient with the novel coronavirus, he won’t be as worked up about meeting with the next one, he said.
“But to tell you the truth, it’s still going to be an uneasy feeling putting on that gear.”
Even before interacting with his first COVID-19 patient, Stivali had to make the tough decision not to visit his mother, which is something he does often, until after the pandemic is over. Donna Stivali is a survivor of breast cancer and lymphoma and has other factors causing her immune system to be suppressed, he said.
“Not seeing her is hard,” he said. “She is proud of me doing my job as a nurse. We’ll get through it all, and not seeing her for a while, it is for the best. We still love each other just as much.”
Stivali isn’t alone in his decision. Across social media, nurses have shared stories of being burdened with worry that they could unknowingly infect their spouse, children or grandchildren, among other close family members, with the virus after coming home from a shift. The nationwide shortages of personal protective gear such as gloves, N95 masks, gowns and face shields haven’t helped.
Some nurses have gone as far as to separate themselves from their immediate families. Others have altered their routines so the first thing they do when they come home from work is to change into clean clothes in their garage or head right for the shower.
While anyone can get COVID-19, the risk of severe complications, including death, increases in older people and those with compromised immune systems.
Compared to other areas of the country, New Hampshire has an older population and correspondingly, an older workforce, including in health care.
“For nurses and the general public, this is somewhat of a surreal experience, and we’re still trying to figure out how to respond and what we need to do,” said Kate Gardner, hospice patient care manager for Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services in Keene.
Guidance about COVID-19 is evolving every day, making it an unprecedented and constant challenge to determine how best to address patient care, provider safety and treatment, the registered nurse noted.
“With hospice, all our patients are extremely vulnerable, and we want to protect them,” she said.
Ideally, the way to do that would be to make sure every nurse visiting with a patient wears full protective gear, but with the shortage of that equipment, that’s not possible, according to Gardner.
Before any in-person visit with a patient, Home Healthcare and Hospice staff have been asking questions to try to screen people about whether they have or may have been exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of it, she said.
In addition, they’ve starting to use telehealth, as well as phone calls and video chats through applications such as FaceTime to stay connected with patients and their families. But it’s still a challenge.
“I think everybody has a certain level of anxiety,” she said. “Are we going to get sick? Are we going to get exposed? What if we run out of PPE right now?”
Among membership of the N.H. Nurses Association, the availability of personal protective equipment is the biggest concern, according to Joan Widmer, executive director of the association. That equipment is critical to preventing exposure, she said.
Nurses continue to practice across the state while the virus spreads, but they do so with a heightened awareness, she noted.
Regardless of the concerns and challenges posed by the pandemic, nursing continues to remain a calling as much as a profession, Widmer said. Nowhere is this more apparent than in the number of nurses who, in response to a recent survey from the association, said they’d be willing to volunteer, many beyond their own work shifts, to help in the state’s response to the pandemic. Widmer said 551 people, including retired nurses, responded to the survey, which she called amazing.
“They want to take care of patients in this time of need,” she said.
When he became a registered nurse, Stivali said, he knew he would be devoting his life to the well-being of others.
“As scary as this virus is, it doesn’t change my job description.”
He said the best thing people can do is to take COVID-19 seriously, stay home and have faith in the health care workers on the front lines.
“We’re prepared, we have the knowledge, and we’re qualified to do these things,” he said. “We just need support and love from community.”