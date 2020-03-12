Antioch University New England in Keene has joined the list of campuses temporarily suspending face-to-face classes amid concerns about the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
The Ohio-based university system announced Thursday afternoon that students at all of its campuses will attend classes online from Monday, March 16, until April 30, at the earliest.
“We are moving into uncharted waters as an institution, a country, and a planet because of the risks of the COVID-19 virus," university system Chancellor Bill Groves said in a news release.
"My paramount concern is the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and the communities we serve," he said. "We all have a social responsibility to not only protect ourselves, but to also protect others around us, many of whom may be much more vulnerable.”
The announcement comes one day after Keene State College President Melinda Treadwell announced the suspension of in-person classes after spring break until April 6.