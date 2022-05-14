“To be happy in this world, especially when youth is past, it is necessary to feel oneself not merely an isolated individual whose day will soon be over, but part of the stream of life flowing on from the first germ to the remote and unknown future.”
— Bertrand Russell
I reviewed my aging process in last month’s column, having just passed my 85th year. Surely there are no greater changes in life than the surprises brought on as the years pile up. And we all know that there is no manual to teach each unique individual what to do about these changes.
Since a big change for me was the loss of my spouse after 57 years, I began to be aware of all the folks around my age who were in a category now being called “solo aging.” AARP says that the majority of households in the U.S. today are made up of single members.
There is a very good chance that many of my readers will be a solo ager at some point. If we are all destined to live alone, consider the advice of planning now as presented in a book I am listening to on Audible, called “Who Will Take Care of Me When I’m Old?,” by former caregiver Joyce Loverde.
Top aging concerns listed by Loverde which require forethought include health, spirituality, purpose, social connections, support, location, exercise and fitness, transportation, financial and legal, and housing. Her book offers a “Manage Change Worksheet” which helps anticipate a transition to solo.
I have often pointed out that attitude is key to coping with aging, and that planning is a necessity since we don’t know what is around the corner when we turn over each monthly calendar (thank goodness!). Perhaps taking my own advice is part of the reason I searched and found a compatible companion.
There certainly are mutual benefits when we identify multiple care companions. Extending one’s network of friends and trusted neighbors provides a sense of security when we are flying solo, especially when family is at a distance.
We can neutralize the effect of the many changes which may come our way via modern medicine, technology and our own determination. But for those of us who are solo agers, the question of who will care for us when we are no longer fully independent is haunting and daunting.
The older we get, the more urgent is the need to look ahead to numerous issues which require planning for a secure future. A recent webinar reminded me of an exercise in an aging staff training session:
“List the 10 things most important to you today, and then simulate aging by estimating what two you have lost every five years forward from age 75 to 95.”
What you have left puts the reality of loss in your face.
The experience taught me then, and reminds me now, of all my family, recreational and athletic activities which have gone by the board. Carol Marak provides poignant questions to ponder regardless of your age in her book “Solo and Smart” ...
10 years from now what will you have lost in quality of your life?
Will you have enough money to hire caregivers or change housing?
Who will help with medical needs, transportation and financial affairs?
Are you emotionally and spiritually prepared for uncharted territory?
An attitude of optimism about changes, engagement in some activity of interest (hopefully passion), and the ability to adapt to such life-changing events as loss of family or friends is important for healthy aging.
Surely deep down we all must have the same acquaintance with morbidity as recognized by Bertrand Russell in the quote above, that the stream of life leads to an unknown future. Life is a mystery whose ending should be remote although anticipated.
So the age-wise takeaway this month is to embrace the reality and live each day of the rest of your life with a positive mindset. Plan for a quality older life! Contemplate your future self with an open mind, be your own best friend first and then be brave, acknowledge your losses, and let it go!