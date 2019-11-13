Community Resources for Justice will host an opening ceremony for a 1,400-square-foot expansion of its ACTIVELife program Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at its facility at 250 Marlboro St., Suite 1-W, Keene.
The expansion nearly doubles the physical size of the program, making space for enhanced services that assist adults with disabilities to live as independently as possible and be active participants in their communities.
Called the ACTIVELife Learning Center, the new space includes a kitchen, dining area and space for participants to participate in activities, do crafts, and work on setting personal goals. A separate space set up for painting with easels and art supplies doubles as a relaxing environment if any program participants ever feel they need a break from the larger group. There’s also a conference room for meetings and training new staff.
The project began this past summer and took about three months to complete.
The Learning Center will include a plaque honoring the memory of Ian Springfield, a longtime participant in the ACTIVELife program and former Conant High Orioles basketball star. Springfield’s former team, in partnership with the Jaffrey-Rindge Rotary Club, donated $1,000 in his honor toward the expansion project following their championship win last season.