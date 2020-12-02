A meditation to release tension is always helpful to do, so you can activate your inner peacefulness daily.
Here’s how you do that. Check in on your body’s tension level throughout your day. If you feel the tension rise into your body — whether it’s your shoulders, back or neck — and you start to notice this, take a deep breath in and all the way out. Sit quietly for a moment and breathe into where you feel the tension; then, as the air is circulating right there, exhale and release the tension.
Breathe in, “I notice tension,” breathe out, “I let it all go,” breathe in, “I feel the tension move away,” breathe out, “I feel more relaxed.” Keep breathing for about three minutes until you notice as the tension moves out of your body with every breath you take. Enjoy!