New Hampshire health officials have announced a COVID-19 outbreak at an Easterseals facility in Manchester, as well as three more deaths of Granite State residents with the viral respiratory illness.
As of Friday morning, the state had confirmed 1,287 COVID-19 cases among New Hampshire residents and 37 deaths. One new case was reported in Cheshire County, bringing that tally to 27.
Based on a town-by-town map the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services publishes on COVID-19 activity, the newly reported Cheshire County case was in one of the communities that have previously seen at least one positive: Chesterfield, Fitzwilliam, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, Rindge, Swanzey or Westmoreland.
As of Friday, most of those communities were listed as having one to four known cases. The exceptions were Keene and Rindge that — in previously reported developments — each have five to nine.
The three most recently confirmed deaths were men 60 or older, with two from Rockingham County and one from Hillsborough County.
As for the Easterseals facility outbreak, both N.H. Public Radio and WMUR reported it as being at the Gammon Academy, which serves people with disabilities.
At a news conference Friday, Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said 16 residents and 16 staff members had tested positive for the disease.
However, in a statement Friday, Maureen Beauregard, president and CEO of Easterseals in New Hampshire, said the total number of people who'd tested positive was 36.
Nevertheless, State Epidemiologist Benjamin Chan said the state’s data provide evidence that social-distancing efforts are having a beneficial effect. He urged people to continue to stay home whenever possible, to keep at least 6 feet from others when they go out, to wear cloth face coverings when social distancing is difficult, to wash hands often, and to avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unclean hands.
He also offered some context to the jumping case totals.
“As we look to increase testing of our more vulnerable populations, we can expect increasing numbers of people to be diagnosed with COVID-19 in the coming days,” he said, explaining that updated health advice released recently recommends providers increase testing for those at higher risk of serious COVID-19 complications.
Also reported Friday was an additional positive COVID-19 test in Sullivan County and six more in parts of Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua. Because of the way the state presents town-by-town results, it’s unclear whether any of those cases are in local communities that have already seen positives: Acworth, Antrim, Bennington, Greenfield, Hillsboro, New Ipswich, Peterborough and Temple.
Of the 1,287 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday morning, 468 had recovered and 190 had been hospitalized.